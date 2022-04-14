Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BPZZF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.