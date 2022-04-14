BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 397.35 ($5.18) on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46). The firm has a market cap of £77.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($402.35). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($480.84). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

