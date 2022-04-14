Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE BAK opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Braskem has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Braskem in the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 43.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period.

