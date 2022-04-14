Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.04 ($100.05).
BNR stock opened at €73.54 ($79.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.38. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.14).
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
