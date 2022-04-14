BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 168.2% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $4.83 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.04.
