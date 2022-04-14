Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in March

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bridgestone stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

