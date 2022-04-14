Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE MNRL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

