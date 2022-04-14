British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

BLND stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.98.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Also, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Insiders purchased 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $867,406 in the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

