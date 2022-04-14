Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Critical Survey

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 3 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83% Portland General Electric 10.18% 9.11% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 2.02 $244.00 million $2.72 19.88

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

