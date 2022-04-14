Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,654.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Garmin by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

