Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.54 Million

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to announce $314.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 297,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.