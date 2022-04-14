Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.