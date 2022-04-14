Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $520.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

PRMW opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $67,356,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

