Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

