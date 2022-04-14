Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post $141.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.90 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $697.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $900.36 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $913.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 887,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.89. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

