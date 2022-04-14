Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Brokerages expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce $23.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $156.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGC. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 1,257,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

