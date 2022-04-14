Brokerages Anticipate UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) to report $8.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.84 billion and the highest is $9.10 billion. UBS Group reported sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year sales of $35.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $36.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $36.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 3,411,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

