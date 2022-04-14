Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report $351.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

