Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05).
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
