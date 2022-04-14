Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.