Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.11 million to $604.42 million. Air Lease posted sales of $474.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $17,141,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

