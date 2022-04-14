Brokerages Expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($164.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 13,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.