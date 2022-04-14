Brokerages Expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($164.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 13,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
