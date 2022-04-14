Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

