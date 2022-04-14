Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.30. General Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

