Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report $302.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $293.30 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

