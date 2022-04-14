Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) will report $302.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $293.30 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.