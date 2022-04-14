Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.27.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.