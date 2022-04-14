Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to post $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the lowest is $230,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.