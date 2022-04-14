Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.75. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.76.

NYSE RJF opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.