Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to report $140.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.62 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $99.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $579.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.39 million to $580.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.52 million, with estimates ranging from $605.23 million to $671.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,120. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

