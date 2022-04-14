Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

