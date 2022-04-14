Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.27 million. SP Plus reported sales of $128.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.