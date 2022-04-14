Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce ($4.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.35). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

