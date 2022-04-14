Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $64.50

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CLLNY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,356. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

