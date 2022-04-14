Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 734.43

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 734.43 ($9.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.51) to GBX 980 ($12.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.47) to GBX 930 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.05) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.05), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($213,818.37).

DRX stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 794.50 ($10.35). 651,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.61. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($11.02). The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

