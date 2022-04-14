Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $752.50

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $503.57.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

