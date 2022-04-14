Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $9.50

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Nexi stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Nexi has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

