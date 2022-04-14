Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $9.50

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Nexi stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Nexi has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.