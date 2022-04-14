Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $46.73

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,697,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

