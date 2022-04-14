Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €48.00 ($52.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($70.11) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

