Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,490. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.