Brokers Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

