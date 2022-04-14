Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pure Gold Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

CVE PGM opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$78.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

