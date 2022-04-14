Brokers Issue Forecasts for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.35). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

