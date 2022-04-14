Brokers Issue Forecasts for State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

