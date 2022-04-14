Brokers Issue Forecasts for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

