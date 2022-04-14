Brokers Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DAL opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

