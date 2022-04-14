Brokers Set Expectations for Athenex, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
ATNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
