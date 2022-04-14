Brokers Set Expectations for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $232.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

