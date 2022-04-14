Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,550 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,423.30 ($31.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £392.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,343.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,520.95. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.