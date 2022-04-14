Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.