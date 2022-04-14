BTIG Research Downgrades Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Neutral

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENJY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

