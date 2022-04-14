BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 333.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 257,029 shares of company stock worth $1,926,399. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

